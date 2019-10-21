Camila Cabello Has Explicit Reaction to Rumored Split With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello is knocking down the rumors that she and Shawn Mendes broke up. The “Havana” singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a pointed post ensuring everything was fine between the two of them. In the post, which she shared to her Instagram Story, Cabello mocked an article theorizing that she and Mendes had split.

“Well when THE F— were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes,” Cabello wrote to her boyfriend.

Mendes didn’t go as far to explicitly address the rumors, although hours after Cabello’s post, he shared a sweet new photo of her kissing his cheek. He captioned the post simply with a black heart emoji, which doesn’t directly address the breakup speculation but does raise some eyebrows due to its timing.

Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, have been an item since this summer following Cabello’s split from Matthew Hussey in June. “I’m so happy. I’ve known him for such a long time and I don’t know, he just feels like home to me,” she said during an interview on the U.K.’s Lorraine. “Yeah, I’m really happy.”

When asked if she wrote any songs about Mendes on her new album, Romance, Cabello confessed, “Towards the end there were, yeah, yeah.”

“Every song is in its own category,” she continued, elaborating on her album. “It was inspired by, I was in my first serious relationship at the beginning of this album. That’s what inspired Romance and it being about falling in love.”

“All of the stories are just my life and what’s happened the last two years,” she added. “It’s hard because I know people will know things are about them. Sometimes I won’t put that line in because it will hurt the other person’s emotions.”

Speaking of the speculation that has followed her and Mendes’ relationship, Cabello told Elle, “People can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. That is how I want to live. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. Like I said, I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”