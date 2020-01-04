Cameron Diaz Teased ‘Secret’ Ahead of Welcoming First Child

The joint announcement from Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden that they had welcomed the birth of their daughter, Raddix, certainly came as a surprise to fans. However, it seems that Diaz may have been dropping some hints ahead of the bombshell announcement earlier today. In an article she wrote for InStyle back in August, she was teasing some sort of secret.

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me,” Diaz wrote at the time, explaining why she’d dropped out of the public spotlight several years ago. While she praised her husband as “the best thing that ever happened to me,” she also wrote that “I like doing my own thing. I like creating, so I’m just looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now. I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them.”

While there’s nothing definitive about that passage, the fact that she eluded to having “some things brewing” may have been a reference to her pregnancy.

Diaz started dating Madden in May of 2014 after being introduced by Nicole Richie, who’s married to Madden’s twin brother, Joel. They were married the following January, around the time Diaz dropped out of the public eye. She was last seen in public at the EEEEEAtscon food festival in Santa Monica, CA. It’s possible Diaz was pregnant at that event, assuming the couple conceived Raddix themselves or used another method, as the actress had reportedly had some issues with IVF back in 2018.

While fans were overjoyed at the announcement, they had to celebrate it on their own timelines, as both posts from Diaz and Madden each had the comments disabled in an effort to give themselves, and their newborn daughter, some privacy.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” read the post, which went up on both of the couple’s Instagram accounts earlier today. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade.”