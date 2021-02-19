Cameron Diaz Addresses Her Future in Acting

✖

Time flies! It's been seven years since Cameron Diaz made a movie and she's in no rush to hurry back. In a recent interview on SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi during a segment of Quarantined with Bruce, she spilled the beans on how she really feels about returning to movie sets. While she's never going to say never per se, she "couldn't imagine" stepping back into Hollywood at the moment and reveals why.

"I couldn't imagine, being a mom now, where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child," she explained according to E!. "I just couldn't." She then added, "I wouldn't have been the mom that I am now had I chosen to do that at any other time in my life." She and husband Benji Madden welcomed their sweet girl, Raddix Madden, over a year ago but told the public in January 2020.

Since her birth, the couple has been very quiet about their daughter ever since, they even kept her pregnancy on the down-low, aiming to keep their privacy. While she spares very little details for the public, she isn't shy about gushing over her child using few words. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't' be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD," they announced at the time.

While she's not eager to jump back into acting, she has been busy with her wine company Avaline. In fact, that's the only real work, outside of being a mom and wife that she has going on at the moment, but noting that her home-life is the most "rewarding" of them all. "It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far. It's just like so important... I probably somehow waited for this, so that I could do all the other stuff. So I didn't have any distractions, you know what I mean?"

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, she said that her daughter is changing every day and that she's thrilled she's about to be there for each change. She also told InStyle that her husband is "the best" and that marrying him was the "best thing that ever happened" to her.