Cameron Diaz Fans Shellshocked After She Welcomes Surprise Baby With Husband Benji Madden

Color Cameron Diaz fans shocked to discover that not only was she pregnant with her and husband Benji Madden‘s first child, but she gave birth to her without even a whisper of a pregnancy rumor. Both Madden, 40, and Diaz, 47, shared the exciting news on Friday afternoon, writing in a separate Instagram posts “from the Maddens” that they were “so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

They wrote that they won’t be sharing any photos or any other details about baby Raddix in an effort to protect her privacy.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:)

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade…

“Sincerely, Cameron&Benj.”

Diaz fans were stunned to learn that The Mask actress was now a mother. Continue below to see the best reactions to hit social media.

Cameron Diaz just drops the news she had a baby.. Congrats mama!! pic.twitter.com/uVL0ueOhaW — Nicole (@Nicole80017) January 3, 2020

One Twitter user used the perfect Cameron Diaz gif to sum up their feelings about the pregnancy and baby arrival announcement. “Congrats mama!!” the user wrote.

Another used a similar gif to write that the pregnancy “explains why she stopped coming to Whole Foods.”

Someone else wrote, “Cameron Diaz had a whole ass baby and no one knew.”

Cameron Diaz had a whole ass baby and no one knew. pic.twitter.com/ZIuuegroKd — mona lisa vito (@foxymnj) January 3, 2020

CAMERON DIAZ HAD A BABY pic.twitter.com/RNfCFv6vyU — went to bulgaria to see black christmas (@beguiled2017) January 3, 2020

One user used a viral moment from The Ellen DeGeneres Show of Kim Kardashian tearing up while taking to the eponymous host. “It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” Kardashian said emotionally.

“CAMERON DIAZ HAD A BABY,” the Twitter user wrote, joking that their reaction was akin to Kardashian’s in the clip.

Missed opportunity. Could have called him Radditz …. https://t.co/b7pOzdsgnZ — Jacki Jing (@JackiJing) January 3, 2020

Anime enthusiast and Emmy-nominated TV journalist Jacki Jing wrote that Diaz and Madden had a “missed opportunity” and should have named their daughter Raditz, a character from the Dragon Ball Z universe.

it was a baby. Cameron Diaz had a baby pic.twitter.com/tWxS99nccU — Cam DenUyl ✨ (@camdenuyl) January 3, 2020

Someone else shared a screencap of an old headline titled “Cameron Diaz Is Working on Something New — But She’s Keeping it a Secret.”

“it was a baby. Cameron Diaz had a baby,” the user wrote incredulously.

Wait. I had no idea they were a couple. Last I remember he was with Nicole Richie. Lord I’m out of the loop. https://t.co/T6yP5U9BNY — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 3, 2020

Others realized that they were so “out of the loop” on celebrity news that not only was the pregnancy news a surprise to them, but so was the fact that Diaz and Madden were married.

“I had no idea they were a couple. Last I remember he was with Nicole Richie,” one Twitter user wrote, mistaking confusing Benji Madden with his twin brother, Joel Madden. Richie and Joel Madden have been married since 2010.

See Cameron Diaz being able to be pregnant& pop her daughter out without the world knowing is why I never believe those celebs that say they can’t have any privacy, it’s there if you want it! Maybe stop calling the paps to where they’ll be. Happy for Cam & Benji though! — 🎄Sarah J🎄 (@saz1878) January 3, 2020

Others speculated that if Diaz was able to “pop her daughter out without the world knowing” then privacy as a celebrity is not completely unattainable, as some stars have implied in the past.

Me checking Twitter to make sure that Cameron Diaz is okay. pic.twitter.com/A4i0evpcDx — Cameron Grant (@camerongrant101) January 3, 2020

When some Twitter users saw Diaz’s name trending on the social media platform, they freaked out, thinking of the worst that happens when a celebrity starts to trend out of the blue.

Congratulations to Diaz and Madden!

Photo credit: Donato Sardella / Contributor / Getty