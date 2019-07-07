Cameron Boyce: ‘Jessie’ Star’s Final Birthday Photo by Co-Star Karan Brar Flooded With Comments Following Death

Cameron Boyce fans have rushed to Jessie co-star Karan Brar’s Instagram page to share their condolences after Boyce’s death Sunday morning. Boyce, who played Brar’s on-screen older brother on Jessie, moved in with Brar and his Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything co-star Sophie Reynolds just weeks before his death.

On May 28, Brar marked what would turn out to be Boyce’s final birthday with a touching post about how important the 20-year-old became in his life since they first worked together. The photo showed a smiling Boyce holding up a plate of pancakes with a birthday candle in the middle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love you. You’re the greatest brother I could’ve ever asked for, and I will forever feel lucky to have you in my life,” Brar wrote. “Happy birthday. That’s all. (Think you can tell Cam’s better at sappy posts than I am).”

Since Boyce’s death, many fans have posted broken heart and crying emojis in the comments section.

“Karan I’m so sorry for your loss [sad face emoticon] this breaks my heart,” one fan wrote.

“In (sic) so sorry for your lost heal peacefully but remember you have [people] who care about you and are willing to be here for you do not do anything crazy we love you,” another wrote.

“im sorry for everything your going through, he is watching you from above and will make sure you are always doing beyond great ! we all love you and will be here for you… much love your way,” another fan wrote.

Reynolds also marked Boyce’s birthday by sharing a video the two made while out in the desert. “Was gonna write something super sweet about you but then I found this video & I think it says everything. you suck, but I love you anyway,” Reynolds wrote. “happy birthday [Boyce] (sorry about your pancakes).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Reynolds (@sophie1reynolds) on May 28, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

Boyce, Brar and Reynolds became roommates on May 14, which was just weeks before Boyce’s sudden death. That day, Brar and Boyce confirmed they were sharing an apartment.

“Now that we’re officially roommates, I am officially Schmidt,” Boyce jokingly wrote on his Instagram page, referring to Max Greenfield’s character in New Girl.

On Sunday morning, Boyce’s family said the actor died “in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” The family did not reveal further details of his condition.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family continued. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce was best known for his roles on the Disney Channel‘s Jessie and Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide. He also starred in the Descendants franchise as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos. The third film, which was already completed, will air on Aug. 2.

The actor also appeared in Adam Sandler’s Grown Up movies and had a role in HBO’s upcoming Mrs. Fletcher, a comedy starring Kathryn Hahn.

Photo credit: Instagram/Karan Brar