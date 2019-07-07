Cameron Boyce Fans Sound off on Disney Channel Star’s Sudden Passing

Fans who grew up watching Cameron Boyce on the Disney Channel took to social media to mourn his sudden passing Sunday morning. The 20-year-old actor was a mainstay of the network, appearing in Jessie, the Descendants films and Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

Many fans reflected on the importance of making sure you spend your life to the fullest, because you never know how much time you have.

“Cameron Boyce went to sleep with the assurance that tomorrow would be a new day and he did not wake up. Do u see how life changes in a matter of minutes?” one fan wrote. “Learn to value people u love, u never really know when it will be the last time u can hug them or tell them that u love them.”

“nah this cameron boyce thing got me messed up. it’s one thing when a star older than you dies and you think back to being a kid, but we dead ass grew up [with] this kid, when we were 12 he was 12 on our tvs,” one fan reflected. “now we’re in our 20s figuring out life and he doesn’t get to experience it.”

Yup.. I’ll never get over this. Here’s a video of him singing ‘Best Part’ and ‘Ordinary People’ via stasi.berezovskaya IG story.

RIP Cameron Boyce, you beautiful soul 🥺👼🏽🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/ddTG0IRJys — trendytweets (@trendyaftweets) July 7, 2019

“Woke up to such horrible news.This breaks my heart,” another fan tweeted. “I can not believe my childhood crush is gone. I am speechless.. Rest In Peace Cameron Boyce.”

“cameron boyce. thank you for letting me grow up with you, and laugh with you. thank you for letting me know you as luke as a kid. you never failed to make me along with many other smile. you will be missed dearly. we love you. #RIPLuke we all love you so much,” another fan tweeted.

literally me rn reading everything about cameron boyce im actually devastated i pic.twitter.com/XDY8k9vRJL — the outro tear enthusiast (@kthbubba) July 7, 2019

On Sunday morning, Boyce’s family shared the heartbreaking news of his death.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the family said in a statement to ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

DISNEY CHANNEL WILL NEVER BE THE SAME. RIP cameron boyce❤you’ll always be apart of us pic.twitter.com/ejeSa9mz7Z — D🕳lwyn M🕳anning (@delsmanning) July 7, 2019

Boyce’s family did not provide further details of the actor’s condition.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend,” the Walt Disney Company said in a separate statement. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce shot to fame as a child actor in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. In 2011, he joined Disney’s Jessie as Luke Ross and voiced the main character on Jake and the Never Land Pirates. He also starred as Carlos, the son of Cruela De Vil, in Descendants. He reprised the role for the Descendants 3, which airs on Aug. 2 on the Disney Channel.