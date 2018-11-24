Caitlyn Jenner Sits out Thanksgiving With Daughters, Celebrates With Son Brandon Instead

Caitlyn Jenner might not have received a holiday invitation from the Kardashian family this Thanksgiving, but that didn’t seem to bother the 69-year-old, who spent Thanksgiving with some of her other children, including son Brandon.

Jenner took to Instagram on Friday evening to share an image of her daughter Casey Marino and her husband Michael as they rang in the holiday with Jenner’s sons, Burt and Brandon with his estranged wife, Leah.

“Congratulations to my daughter Casey, and her husband Michael, for getting their beautiful home finished one day before thanksgiving!” Jenner captioned the image, which also featured her partner, Sophia Hutchins. “It’s gorgeous! Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

While Kylie and Kendall Jenner were noticeably absent from the image, it was reported earlier by Radar that Jenner was not taking it too well that she did not receive any invitations to spend with them.

“This time of year used to be packed full of fun when she was with Kris and the kids, but lately Caitlyn’s been feeling left out in the cold,” a source told Radar. “They never invite her over for dinner and no one’s even mentioned Thanksgiving and Christmas, which she finds incredibly hurtful.”

But from the looks of the image, all looks to be good for Jenner, who most definitely lent her support to newly divorced son, Brandon, of whom he shares 3-year-old daughter, Eva James, with now ex Leah.

Brandon, 37, and Leah, 36, announced their split this past September with a joint statement on Instagram, revealing to fans that after 14 years together, they would sadly be parting ways.

“We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever,” they wrote in the joint statement. “Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other’s lives — as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter.”

The two went on to divulge how there was no “lying or cheating or fighting” that prompted the change, just an “expansion of [their] individual evolution,” which they note inspired them to support one another in a new way.

“We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love,” they wrote.

