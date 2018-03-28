Caitlyn Jenner Displays Sun Damage Removal Spot During Public Appearance

Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed that she had to get “sun damage” removed from her nose, and the evidence of the reality personality’s health scare was on display Tuesday as she attended the 2018 ANA Inspiring Women in Sports Conference in Los Angeles.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail, Jenner donned a floral figure-hugging dress as she celebrated with other inspirational women including actress Ashley Judd, soccer player Carli Lloyd, financial guru Salli Krawcheck and gold medal-winning ice hockey players Monique and Jocelyne Lamoreux.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Olympian shared the damage in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 20, posting a photo of herself displaying a raw and red nose.

“I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose,” she wrote. “PSA- always wear your sunblock!”

The next day, she offered fans an update on how she was healing, sharing a selfie taken in a car.

“Hair looking great thanks to @rosy_bliss. Nose is not, but healing well!” Jenner wrote.

Two days before she revealed her procedure, Jenner attended the Nascar Auto Club 400 with a noticeable spot on her nose.

“Really excited to see @KurtBusch tear it up @NASCAR #AutoClub400!” she wrote on Instagram. “If you’re not here you should definitely watch this guy @NASCARonFox at 12:30 PST.”

The former athlete’s scare serves as a warning to others to always wear sunscreen in order to prevent something like this from happening.

While Jenner didn’t mention cancer, People reports that the 68-year-old had the procedure to remove a cancerous basal cell carcinoma, the most common type of skin cancer. Treatments include prescription creams or, in some cases, surgery.

The reality personality joins a host of celebrities who have dealt with skin cancer, including Hugh Jackman, who has been candid about his recurring basal cell carcinomas.

Jackman told Today in 2013 that he first noticed something amiss while shooting the 2014 film X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“I was shooting the movie, and I had a bit of blood one morning, and I thought I’d scratched myself in a fight,” he said, explaining that he assumed when his nose became bloodied again that he had scratched off the scab.

When a makeup artist noticed a growth, Jackman’s wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, knew the matter couldn’t be ignored.

“She hounded me to get it checked,” Jackman said.

In February 2017, he shared a photo of himself with a bandage over his nose and urged his followers to wear sunscreen.

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” the actor wrote. “Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN.”

Photo Credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com