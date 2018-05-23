Caitlyn Jenner Says It’s ‘Very Tough’ to Bond With Her Family

Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with her family remains fractured after years of drama and turmoil.

The 68-year-old Olympian recently opened up about her relationship with her children, including how it has become fractured in the years since she came out as transgender in 2015, revealing that it is “very tough” to bond with her family.

“I spend a lot of time by myself here in the house. I have a lot of children, but sometimes just because of circumstances, maintaining a close relationship with your kids is very tough,” the former reality star told Broadly. “They all have lives. They’ve all moved on.”

Jenner has been at odds with ex-wife Kris Jenner and her former stepchildren, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian, since the release of her memoir The Secrets of My Life, which contains several passages detailing her marriage to Kris, including claims that the momager “hoarded” money from Caitlyn and was not supportive of her transition.

“We’re just human beings; we’re going to be here for a very short time. We come and we go and at the end, when it’s all said and done, hopefully your family is going to be there,” Jenner continued. “I hope when I get up there to the pearly gates, God looks down and says, ‘You did a good damn job, you won the Games, raised wonderful children, and you know, you made a difference in the world. Yeah, come on in.’ That’s the way I want to go.”

The I Am Cait star opened up about her relationship with her estranged daughters in a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, claiming, “I’ve lost all relationship with them…I don’t talk to any of them anymore.”

Despite the rocky relationship, Jenner recently wished the mothers in her family a happy Mother’s Day, taking to Instagram to wish Kris, daughter Kylie Jenner, and even Kim a happy collective Mother’s Day, though she excluded Khloé from the celebratory message. Khloé, 33, recently became a new mom, giving birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12.

However, Khloé did not seem bothered by the jab, posting her own Mother’s Day post with baby True. In the photo, the 1-month-old is cuddled up to the 33-year-old and taking a nap. A Snapchat filter turned the infant into a little teddy bear, and emblazoned the words “Happy Mother’s Day” over her forehead.

While Khloé and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed the little one into the world in April, fans did not receive their first look of True until a month later, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wishing her daughter a happy one-month-birthday.