Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Photo of Wildfire Cleanup at California Home

Caitlyn Jenner may have her work cut out for her cleaning up her California home after the devastating Woolsey wildfire, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is staying thankful the whole time.

Jenner, 69, shared a photo of herself, clad in a face mask and glasses while holding a chainsaw, presumably getting down to work clearing the debris around her home.

“So thankful I have a house to clean up after the devastating fires,” she captioned the photo.

Jenner’s followers were quick to wish her luck clearing the mess left behind by the fire.

“God bless you!! I’m glad that you and your loved ones are all okay!” one wrote, while another added, “Your home was so lucky!”

As reports emerged early on during the horrific trio of fires that left thousands without homes and 85 dead in early November, Jenner’s home was one of the celebrity structures that was initially reported to have burnt down after the reality personality and girlfriend Sophia Hutchins were forced to evacuate from their home.

The couple was quick to shut down speculation on Instagram video, with Jenner clarifying, “We’re out of the fire zone and are safe. Thinking about all those that are affected and hope you all are safe too.”

“We’re safe, at a safe house,” she also said in the video. “Don’t know if the house made it or not. It’s still up in the air. So anyway, we’re safe and sound,” adding, “I don’t think we’re having a good day.”

“We’re safe. That’s all that matters,” Hutchins replied in the clip.

Jenner’s former stepdaughter Kourtney Kardashian was also lucky enough to have her home spared in the fires, saying on her Instagram Story earlier this month that while the fires had been headed “up the hill towards my house,” it “just stopped” before anything happened to her home.

“This morning,” she wrote alongside a photo of a smoky, but unharmed house, adding, “Glory be to God. Hoping that the day continues like this and that the fire gets contained. To everyone removed from their homes, to those who lost their homes, to those affected let’s all continue to pray.”

As firefighters continue to mop up the devastation caused by the fires, there are plenty of ways to chip in to the relief effort.

To donate to The Red Cross, visit RedCross.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text “REDCROSS” to 90999 to make an automatic $10 donation.

Photo credit: Instagram/Caitlyn Jenner