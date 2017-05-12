Caitlyn Jenner Says She and Kim Kardashian Are No Longer Speaking

Caitlyn Jenner is currently doing the rounds promoting her new autobiography, and it’s safe to say there hasn’t been a shortage of drama when it comes to both the book’s content and the resulting interviews.

Things kicked off when it was revealed that Jenner wrote in the book that ex-wife Kris Jenner “knew” about Caitlyn’s desire to transition, and kept her closeted during their marriage, claims Kris has denied.

During promotion for the book, The Sun reports Caitlyn as saying she “wasn’t comfortable” having sex with Kris during their marriage, and the Daily Mail has her saying she “sold out” by appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, among other things.

Through it all, Kim Kardashian had been the biggest voice of support for Caitlyn, but the Olympian’s new book and resulting press tour seem to have put her firmly in camp Kris. Kardashian addressed the book on her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying that her “heart breaks” for Kris and that Caitlyn’s words are “hurtful.”

During a recent appearance on Today, Caitlyn revealed she and Kardashian are no longer speaking.

“To be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time,” she said. “I’ve kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of keep my distance. I’m out right now trying to make a difference in the world.”

On The Talk earlier this week, Caitlyn also said she currently has a strained relationship with Kris.

“We’re not talking as much as we used to, but I’m sure that’ll change when everything calms down,” she said. “My house is open. My relationship with some of the kids is better. With others it’s maybe a little more strained.”

