Caitlyn Jenner Asks Ex-Wife Kris Jenner for Career Help in Awkward 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Appearance

Caitlyn Jenner is reaching out to her ex-wife Kris Jenner for some business advice. While Kris seems iffy on the idea of helping her out, especially since how they ended things, it's a real possibility the two could work together again. After all, Kris did manage Caitlyn's career for more than two decades while they were married. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans were able to see the conversations surrounding the idea, and Kris mentioned it to Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, who seemed a little shocked she was getting calls for help from her ex.

Kris was telling her daughters that she received a call from Sophia Hutchins, who is Caitlyn's friend and assistant, and noted "she's a little concerned about Caitlyn because she's looking for something more to do with her career." She then added, "She [Hutchins] was like, 'If you have any ideas,' and we started talking about things. I just don't know, am I gonna want to go down this road?"

Kourtney mentioned she was "surprised" her mom was even willing to entertain the idea of helping; however, Kim thinks it could be a good idea as a way to heal their relationship, saying in her confessional that she feels her mom is still "super traumatized" by how things ended between the two. "There's no time limit that can be put on her for her to feel completely comfortable again," Kim said.

Later in the episode, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, along with Scott Disick, were discussing the situation after Kim explained the conversation their mom had with Hutchins. That sparked Disick to ask the question of how everyone was when it came to their relationships with Jenner, and both Kim and Khloé said they seldomly talk to her but it's not because there's bad blood.

"I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while," Kim said. "[She's] definitely super supportive and checks in and stuff like that." Khloé then added, "I talk to Sophia very seldomly, and Cait's probably like every blue moon. It's just like we're busy and it's Covid. There's no beef." She continued to say, "I just feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much and I think it's taken mom a really long time to where she is now emotionally and how she feels about everything." The Good American founder then added, "I don't know if Mom has anything more to give or if Mom emotionally can handle that."