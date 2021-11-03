Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night’s episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to the Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that led them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.

“It was an extraordinarily difficult time,” Jenner said on the recent episode. “Nicole was Kris’s best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Obviously, he did it and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, ‘I’ll kill you and get away with it because I’m O.J. Simpson,’” Jenner shared. “Then, Nicole relayed that onto Kris at one point and unfortunately, she was right.”

Kris was reportedly very close with Simpson and Brown, even staying in contact with the Simpson kids following the shocking murders. Jenner says she was almost front and center to watch the fallout and trial and mentions she and her wife, at one point, realized there were signs Brown was in danger while staying with Simpson.

“We were at the courthouse, we were watching what was going on in the other room,” Jenner recollected. “And even after the not guilty verdict… Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.’”

Simpson was accused of killing his wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. He employed the legal services of Robert Kardashian Sr. to represent him in the trial since he and the Kardashians were notorious family friends. Ultimately, he was acquitted of the charges but he was later found liable for the double murder in a civil suit filed by the families of the victims in 1997.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty and convicted on armed robbery and kidnapping charges for his role in an incident involving two sports memorabilia dealers. He served nine years behind bars and was eventually released in 2017.