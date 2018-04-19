Is Caitlyn Jenner Dating Model Sophia Hutchins?

Even after Caitlyn Jenner denied dating model Sophia Hutchins in November, fans think there’s more than friendship going on between the two.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has been rumored to have a romantic connection with the 21-year-old college student and model since 2017, when the I Am Cait star, 68, took the 21-year-old on a luxurious vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Despite Jenner’s denial of anything more than a friendship, the couple sparked rumors again on April 12, when she took Hutchins as her date for the 2018 GLAAD Awards.

In her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which was released last year, the transgender rights advocate opened up about her future in the dating after separating from wife Kris Jenner and announcing her transition in 2015.

“A future female companion? I think about that. A future female sexual companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever,” she wrote in her book prior to undergoing gender confirmation surgery. “A future male sexual companion? I have never had the inclination. But maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery.”

She also addressed the issue on her E! series. “I never have [dated a man],” she said on I Am Cait in March 2016. “To be honest with you, I can’t see myself dating women in the future. I’ve been there, done that. I have three very strong ex-wives. I just don’t see it. I don’t see a woman being attracted to me. If there was a female in my life, it would be more like a friendship than it would be a serious relationship.”

The former Olympian was linked romantically to pal Candis Cayne in 2016, but may have finally found her perfect partner in Hutchins.

Hutchins, who attends Pepperdine University near Jenner’s Malibu, California home, is also transgender, and revealed her decision to transition to her school newspaper in 2016. According to Radar, Hutchins even mentioned that Jenner inspired her to publicly address her gender identity.

In the newspaper article, she explained how moving away to college helped her discover her true self. “I’ve always had the question of, ‘Do I want to transition from male to female?’ I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity,” she explained. “College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Caitlyn Jenner