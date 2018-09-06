Burt Reynolds Did Not Film Final Role in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson Movie

Burt Reynolds did not shoot the scenes for Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, what would have been his last movie role, before he passed away in Florida Thursday morning.

The Hollywood icon was cast in Tarantino’s high-profile ensemble film, which is currently in production and stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. His part in the film was supposed to begin shooting in the next few weeks, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood will reportedly take place in Los Angeles in 1969, surrounding the murder of Sharon Tate by Charles Manson and his followers. The movie stars DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a former TV star, and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). As the actors struggle to make it in a new Hollywood, Rick connects with Sharon Tate, his next-door neighbor.

Reynolds was set to play George Spahn, the owner of the ranch where Charles Manson and his crew were living.

“My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled,” Reynolds’ niece Nancy Lee Hess told the outlet in a statement.

The film will reportedly have a Pulp Fiction vibe and is set to also star Al Pacino, James Marsden, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Lena Dunham and many others. The film is set for release on Aug. 9, 2019.

“I’ve been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was seven years old,” Tarantino said in a statement in February to The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m very excited to tell this story of an L.A. and a Hollywood that don’t exist anymore. And I couldn’t be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio & Pitt as Rick & Cliff.”

With the actor passing away before filming his role, Reynolds’ last film role came in Alyn Darray’s Shadow Fighter. Reynolds played the part of Paddy Grier.

Since news of the actor’s passing broke many stars have taken to social media to honor the late star.

Ex-girlfriend and Smokey and the Bandit co-star Sally Field released a statement honoring Reynolds.

“There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later,” Field said in a statement. “My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Reynolds died at the age of 82 after a reported heart attack in Florida. He is survived by his adopted son, Quinton.