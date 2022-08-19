'Better Call Saul' Series Finale Featured a Major 'Breaking Bad' Easter Egg

Better Call Saul aired its series finale this week, and the big episode featured a major Breaking Bad Easter egg. It had been previously reported that Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would be reprising their as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final episodes of Better Call Saul, but that wasn't the only throwback on the original series. Please Note: Spoilers Below for the Series Finale of Better Call Saul.

ComicBook.com was first to point out that in the finale, much of which takes place after the events of Breaking Bad, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is facing prison time for his involvement with Walter White (Cranston) and the drug empire he'd built before his death in the Breaking Bad finale. While in court, Saul is wearing one of his iconic suits, along with a small blue ribbon. That ribbon, as Breaking Bad fans will remember, was something the citizens of Albuquerque wore in memorial to the victims of Wayfarer 515 crash, which claimed the lives of more the 160 people. Notably, White was partially responsible for the tragic incident.

Ahead of the Better Call Saul finale, Cranston opened up about his and Paul's big return, and the actor revealed some minor details about what fans could expect. In an interview with Sirius XM's Basic! podcast — as reported by Screen Rant — the actor revealed how many scenes the pair would appear in, though he wasn't certain which episodes they would be part of. Cranston also teased that the reveal would be really "cool" for fans of the crime-drama franchise.

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in. So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool," Cranston said. "But to be honest with you – because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence – I don't even know what episodes we're in. You're gonna find out." Notably, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk previously teased the big Breaking Bad reunion, telling Metro UK that it was a 'full-circle moment' and saying, "[It was] so good. Seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse..." He then added, "It's not just one time... And it was great."