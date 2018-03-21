Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s Daughters Strip Down to Swimwear on Christmas

The three daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis reunited for a series of unexpected bikini photos over Christmas weekend.

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah all spent the holiday weekend together in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest and captured the experience with several photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trio took a dip in a nearby river and posed in their swimwear for a group photo.

Rumer, 29, can be seen on the left in the red top and black bottoms. Scout, 26, is on the right with the orange top. Tallulah, 23, is shown in the middle with the red ensemble.

Tallulah posted another photo of herself with the caption, “Dedicated to everyone who called me ugly at 13.”

Scout shared a couple more photos of her self during the getaway in her “natural habitat” and “taking a plunge” in the ice cold river.

See the additional posts from the reunion below.

In my natural habitat A post shared by Scout laRue Willis (@scoutlaruewillis) on Dec 23, 2017 at 4:38pm PST