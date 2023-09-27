Bruce Springsteen Postpones Remaining 2023 Concerts Due to Illness

Bruce Springsteen has annoucned that he is postponing his remaining 2023 concerts, due to illness. The news was shared on the singer's official social media, with a statement reading, "Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024."

The statement continued, "Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues. When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates." In a personal statement on the matter, Springsteen added, "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year!"

(Photo: Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Springsteen would have to put off some concerts in order to seek treatment for Peptic Ulcer Disease. "Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," the legendary singer wrote in a statement. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."

There have been an increased number of canceled concerts in the past few months, with artists like Guns N' Roses, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Bryan all backing out of performances due to sickness. Back in July, Ozzy Osbourne announced that he had to cancel his first major live concert in "nearly five years" due to ongoing health concerns.

On Instagram, the legendary singer shared that he will not be performing at the Power Trip festival in California this fall. "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the legendary rocker revealed. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed." It was later revealed that Judas Priest was the band chosen to fill in for Osbourne.