Brooklyn Beckham Addresses Rumor of Feud With Parents Victoria and David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham isn’t worried about the rumors surrounding his alleged estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Instead, he’s focused on marital bliss.

Brooklyn wed Nicola Peltz in 2022. Their ceremony was in Palm Beach, Florida.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things,” the eldest Beckham kid told the Daily Mail in a recent interview, adding, “but I have a very supportive wife.”

The 26-year-old explained, “Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.” Brooklyn said he and his wife are committed to the family he’s building with Peltz. “Everyone is always going to say rubbish,” he continued. “I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It’s good fun.”

In addition to his parents, Brooklyn is also reportedly estranged from his siblings – Romeo Beckham, 22, Cruz Beckham, 20, and Harper Beckham, 14. Overall, the family have remained mum about their familial issues, but a source with knowledge previously told E! News that the feud may have started after a dramatic moment during Brooklyn’s wedding.

“Brooklyn and Nicola were under the impression they were being gifted their first dance by Marc Anthony,” a source said this past spring. “Marc Anthony announced, ‘Please welcome to the stage the most beautiful woman in the room…Victoria Beckham.’ Brooklyn wasn’t quite sure what to do and was put in an awkward situation.”

Apparently, guests were uncomfortable and stunned. “Nicola left the room crying. She eventually came back and was able to collect herself to celebrate the rest of her wedding.” Since then, the newlyweds “have made good faith efforts over the years” to connect with his family, the source said that things remain tense between the family. Another source has said stories are being planted and misrepresented. Brooklyn was absent from his dad’s 50th birthday celebration this year, adding to the speculation of an ongoing feud.