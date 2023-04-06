Broadway Star Laura Benanti Suffers Miscarriage During Performance

Broadway star Laura Benanti is opening up about her pregnancy loss. The Tony-award winning actress, who also starred in the musical drama Nashville, revealed in a Wednesday Instagram post that she suffered a miscarriage while performing onstage in front of a 2,000-person crowd on The Broadway Cruise.

Benanti, one of ten musical theater stars who joined the March 31 to April 5 round-trip voyage, opened up about the devastating loss alongside a photo a photo taken from onboard The Broadway Cruise's voyage from New York to Bermuda, revealing in the caption, "On Monday April 3rd, I performed on stage for 2000 people while having a miscarriage." The actress, 43, went on to explain that she "knew it was happening," adding that "it started slowly the night before. If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn't have been able to go on. But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy. It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband." Benanti and her husband, Patrick Brown share two children together -- 6-year-old Ella and nearly 9-month-old Louisa, who was welcomed via surrogate. Benanti said, "this time we walked it alongside some of the kindest, most loving humans I will ever have the honor to share space with."

Benanti went on to thank everyone from the audience to her band, writing, "thank you to everyone in that audience for the grace your presence allowed. For lifting me out of my grief for that Holy hour." She also thanked her mother-in-law and father-in-law "for shielding Ella from the reality of this experience and giving her the time of her life while 'Mama's back hurt.' Thank you to that little soul for choosing me as your home, even for a short time." Benanti added that she and her husband "are so grateful for the family that we have, and the miracle of our two little girls."

"My husband and I are heartbroken but we will move through this together as we, and so many others, have done before," she wrote. "I share all of this, not to garner sympathy or attention, but to remind the many people and families who have and will suffer in this way that there is no shame in this kind of loss. That you are not alone. And to remind myself as well."

In the comments section, Benanti received support from her followers, with country singer Jewel commenting, "I'm so proud of you! This moved me immeasurably – your Grace, heart, vulnerability and courage all together – heroically divinely feminine." Kristin Chenoweth, who also performed during the five-night Broadway Cruise, wrote, "Laura. I'm so sorry. Everyone who knows you loves you. You're an angel on this earth. You are the toughest person I know. Sending Gods love to your fam." Benanti's fellow theater star Lindsay Heather Pearce added, "Love to you, warmth to you, and comfort in these days to come."