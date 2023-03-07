Aubrey O'Day Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'Beyond Heartbroken'

Aubrey O'Day is "beyond heartbroken" after having suffered a miscarriage. The Danity Kane singer, who announced her pregnancy two months ago, shared in a statement to E! News that she had experienced a pregnancy loss, saying that while this wasn't her first pregnancy, "it is the first time I was mentally healthy and in a physically prepared place to care for another life."

"I've had moments where I've internalized what happened," the singer, 39, continued, "and blamed myself but luckily I realized there isn't only one seat at the table." O'Day is trying to keep a positive attitude as she looks toward the future, noting, "When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle."

O'Day said she hopes her loss can be a beacon for other people who have experienced such a loss. "I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!" she added. "So if you need someone to talk to, reach out to me on Instagram ... and I will be your sounding board and someone you can confide in."

"Let's value, appreciate, and have an immense amount of respect for all the moms out there," she continued, "and the rest of us who will be unstoppable during our pursuit to becoming moms one day! There are also so many children who need happy and healthy homes, so being a mother and a leader will never be something we can't all have!"

O'Day also made sure to thank her followers and fans for all their kindness surrounding her pregnancy. "I love you all. Thank you for the sweet 'baby Aubrey's about to be a force to be reckoned with' messages," she told E! News. "I smiled every time I saw them, and you know that is a straight fact!" The musician and model continued on Instagram that she wouldn't "change anything" about her journey so far.

"I think that it's important to let things happen, and stay 'happened,'" she said. "People change so you can learn to let go. Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they are right.. and sometimes things you want most fall apart so that better things can fall together. Everything happens for a reason, I'll always love u my lil one."