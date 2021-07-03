Brittany Byrd Manager Confirms Hospitalization After Alleged Assault by Lil Uzi Vert

✖

Brittany Byrd's manager confirmed the fashion designer was hospitalized after she was allegedly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, rapper Lil Uzi Vert. On Friday, Lil Uzi Vert and rapper SAINt JHN reportedly got into an altercation at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood, with Lil Uzi Vert allegedly pointing a gun at SAINt. Byrd was there and has filed a police report at the West Hollywood Sheriff's substation, accusing Uzi of putting a gun to her stomach and striking her.

Earlier Friday, witnesses told TMZ Uzi confronted SAINt outside the cafe around noon. He pulled up to the location in a Cadillac Escalade and jumped out to confront SAINt. Uzi allegedly flashed the handle to his gun, which led to witnesses fleeing the scene. Uzi did not fire the weapon. TMZ published a photo of a Los Angeles County sheriff's SUV at the scene.

Later, sources close to Byrd told TMZ she was meeting SAINt Friday to talk about a business project when Uzi arrived. The sources said Uzi punched SAINt but missed and Uzi's fun fell onto the ground. Byrd then reportedly approached him, and she pushed the gun into her stomach and allegedly hit her. Everyone left the scene. TMZ published a photo of Byrd at the West Hollywood Sheriff's substation, where she filed a police report.

Byrd's manager Brianna told The Shade Room that Byrd is not dating SAINt, clearing up a rumor that began after Bryd was seen with SAINt in March. On Friday, she met with the rapper again and director Jeymes Samuel when Uzi arrived at the scene. Uzi confronted Byrd first, not SAINt, according to Byrd's manager. Uzi "physically assaulted" Byrd, Brianna told the outlet, adding that Uzi allegedly punched Byrd in the face "repeatedly" before running to his car.

Byrd was the only person assaulted in Friday's incident, her manager said, adding that it was "ridiculous" that domestic violence is overlooked when Black women are involved. Brianna told The Shade Room that Byrd was not in communication with Uzi, whom she accused of stalking her client.

"Brittany has been trying to focus on her life and career," Byrd's manager said. "Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up. Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years."

Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysel Woods, has released two solo albums, Luv is Rage 2 (2017) and Eternal Atake (2020), which both topped the Billboard 200 album charts. This year, he collaborated with Bebe Rexha on the song "Die for a Man," which was featured on her album Better Mistakes. He dated Byrd from 2014 to 2017.