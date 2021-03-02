Lil Uzi Vert Dating City Girls' JT, Says She's 'the One'

✖

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert appeared to confirm he is dating City Girls member JT in a series of tweets between the two performers on Sunday night. JT, whose full name is Jatavia Johnson, tweeted about her love of crab legs, which prompted Lil Uzi Vert to order some for her. After the exchange, Lil Uzi Vert, whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods, called Johnson "the one."

The Twitter exchange began with Johnson tweeting, "I love crab legs." Just moments later, Woods replied, "They on the way," adding checkmark and money bag emojis. "They brung them up. Thank you," Johnson replied. Later, Woods simply tweeted, "JT is the one," along with his favorite bat emoji. "My Darkqueen," he added in another tweet, which included the bat and double-heart emojis.

Amid the tweets, alleged texts between Woods and a former partner, Brittany Byrd, surfaced on social media, reports Complex. Woods saw fans talking about this, including one who wrote that the rapper has to "realize that he lettin the woman he loves go and he’ll never get her back of he keep actin like this." Woods retweeted this, adding, "I had 2 be real with myself I love JT and y’all will 2."

Woods is coming off an incredibly successful 2020, which saw the release of Eternal Atake and his collaboration with Future, Pluto x Baby Pluto. As for Johnson, she and Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, released their own hit album in 2020, City on Lock. The City Girls are also executive producers on Rap Sh*t, a new HBO series from Insecure creator Issa Rae. The half-hour comedy centers on a rap duo from Miami made up of two alienated high school friends. HBO gave the show an eight-episode order.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Woods is also making headlines for his forehead diamond, which cost $24 million. He told Fat Joe he did not want to misplace it, so he implanted it in his forehead. “I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there,” he told Fat Joe, reports Complex. “I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”

Woods said the people who helped with the piercing tried to convince him it was a bad idea, but he still went through with it. He also insisted he is not erratic and will not join the 27 Club, a group of musicians who died at age 27. “I don’t think that’s going to happen because, come on, bro, we’re in reality,” he said. “I’m not scared to die, but who the f— wants to die?… If I wanted to die, Joe, I’m pretty sure I’d be dead. I know how to make a hit record and buy a $24 million diamond, I’m pretty sure I would be dead if I wanted to die.”