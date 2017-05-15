Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Throwback Photo With Sister Britney For Mother’s Day

Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram to celebrate her and sister Britney’s mom on Sunday, and she did it in the form of throwback family photos.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms out there💕🌸💕 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on May 14, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

In the two shots Jamie, 26, is seen up close with both Britney, 35, and their mother, Lynne Spears, as the three embrace.

The first one sees the family together some time in 2004 at one of Britney’s weddings, as she is wearing a white dress and veil.

The second is a major throwback, as Jamie is just a baby. She’s being held by a child Britney with Lynne looking on.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms out there,” Jamie captioned the post.

Both Britney and Jamie are proud moms, themselves. Britney has two children, 11-year-old Sean and 10-year-old Jayden. Jamie, who starred in the beloved Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, has an eight-year-old daughter, Maddie.

This isn’t the first time Jamie has taken to Instagram to show some to her mother.

On May 4, the TV star-turned-musician uploaded another throwback photo of Lynne and herself just after her birth. It was all in celebration of Lynne’s birthday, and Jamie include a sweet “We love you so very much,” message on behalf of the family.

Happy Birthday Moms We love you so very much A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on May 4, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

As Daily Mail points out, Jamie has a lot to be thankful for on this Mother’s Day. Maddie was in a treacherous ATV crash earlier this year, and her health was in serious question.

“I’ll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created,” Jamie said after the incident. “We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y’all, and God’s unbelievable mercy.”

Maddie has made a full recovery, and Jamie is now shaking off questions about the accident.

