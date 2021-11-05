Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The “Toxic” singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, “Me and my boys last night,” alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears’ post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.

Spears added alongside another video from their night together that it was “so freaking cool” to explore the exhibit, and she went with “the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth.” She continued, “I obviously don’t get out much so I was pretty excited !!!” revealing that she got a special VIP experience so “nobody else was there.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears has a lot to celebrate as the potential end of her conservatorship is closer than ever. Father Jamie Spears filed earlier this week to request an immediate termination to the conservatorship, and the singer didn’t hesitate to comment on social media in a since-deleted post. “It was a family business before .. it’s no longer that anymore !!!!” she wrote in part. “I was BORN today cause I get to smile… so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine!!!!”

Spears also implicated her mom, Lynne Spears, in the conservatorship. “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” she continued. “I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it…. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–k yourself!!!! You know exactly what you did… my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship… but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me!!!”

The Grammy winner is looking forward to spending more time with her sons, calling it “bittersweet” watching them grow up in a sentimental Instagram post back in October. “So bittersweet to see them get older … why can’t they just stay babies forever ???” she wrote alongside throwback beach photos. “They will always be MINE !!!!!”