Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo of Herself Dressed Down and Wearing Glasses: 'I Can Get Insecure'

It's not all glam and photoshoots for Britney Spears. The pop queen is giving people a look at what she "really" looks like on a "daily basis," admitting it can be difficult to show off her natural state due to her insecurities. Monday, the "Toxic" singer shared photos of herself wearing glasses, a plaid shirt and jean capris as she worked around the house, opening up about the reality of her life as opposed to what she shares on social media.

"Instagram versus Reality!!!!" she wrote in the caption. "I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis!!!! I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for ….. so I have always put so much effort into my appearance … but you know sometimes it’s nice to not try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then!!!! It takes a lot of strength to do that!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 5, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

She added then "another fun fact" about herself, revealing that instead of cheerleading during her school days, she played basketball as a point guard. "I called the shots but dear God we sucked," she joked, adding a circus emoji in reference to her own lyrics. "We only won 3 games each season !!!!!" In a second addendum, Spears shared the reason there is a ladder in the background of her photos, writing, "Psss in these pics ….. I was trying to fix a light but realized I was too short !!!!"

The photos were met with support from her fans, one of whom commented, "But you look sooo beautiful...I PREFER REALITY SPEARS!" Another chimed in, "More pics like this!!!! Natural and cute," while a third wrote, "You look sweet, love the authenticity!" Others cheered on her home improvement side note, writing, "Queen of trying to fix a light but being too short!"

Spears is keeping herself busy after the COVID-19 pandemic forced her performances to come to a halt, but doesn't plan to make her way back to the stage anytime soon, according to court documents obtained last month by Entertainment Tonight as part of her conservatorship legal battle with her father. "To this date, Britney has not resumed performing and has stated that she does not desire to do so at this time," the documents read, stating the musician intends to "move in the direction of greater autonomy."