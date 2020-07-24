Britney Spears Reportedly 'Frustrated' by Conservatorship According to Brother Bryan Amid Latest Court Appearance

✖

Bryan Spears, the brother of Britney Spears has spoken out about her ongoing legal dilemma. The singer was first placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, serving as her main conservator until briefly stepping down in September 2019.

"It's very frustrating to have [a conservatorship]," Spears said when appearing on the As Not Seen on TV podcast on Thursday, via InTouch Weekly. "Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating." Bryan added that he still stays in contact with his sister and the two "speak constantly." A court hearing on the arrangement was held on Wednesday, and the conservatorship itself has been extended through (at least) August 22.

Bryan Spears also acknowledged that he was "aware" of the #FreeBritney campaign, who are concerned that his sister is "being confined or held against her will." Though all he really said was that he "can't really speak for them." He did, however, admit that the conservatorship "has been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best."

As Variety noted, roughly 50 members of the #FreeBritney movement gathered at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California to protest the conservatorship. The movement believes that the agreement is an abuse of the legal system, and many had the expertise in state law to back up those claims.

"I'm speaking out against this conservatorship because it symbolizes what is going wrong, on so many levels, in other conservatorships I've seen," Los Angeles attorney Lisa MacCarley said. "Where does a judge get the authority to handpick a favorite court-appointed attorney? That is biased and that is not the way the probate court is supposed to work. This has caused abuse, trauma, and family separation — not just in Britney's case."

Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, came to her defense on Tuesday in a now-deleted Instagram post ahead of the hearing. "If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same," she wrote in the caption. "I pray this doesn't bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you."