Tour Britney Spears' $6.8M Beverly Hills Villa-Style Mansion
Britney Spears' Instagram followers are very familiar with her Los Angeles home, including her gym, which she recently burned down. Prior to that Tudor mansion, Spears lived in a 7,400-square-foot villa in Beverly Hills, which blends Spanish and Italian design and was occupied by Spears for a few years after her divorce from Kevin Federline.
Purchased in January 2007 for $6.75 million, Spears lived in the home from 2007-2012, when the house was listed for $9 million before moving to a lower asking price, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares. It's now for sale for $6.8 million and features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and plenty of privacy, as the house is located in The Summit, a high-profile gated community in Beverly Hills. Scroll through to look inside the villa.
The exterior
A large motor court leads to two garages, which are brown to coordinate with the whitewashed walls and brown roof of the villa, which features wrought iron detailing at the windows and several balconies. A grand front door opens into a large entry with high, soaring ceilings and stone floors, along with a large crystal chandelier.prevnext
The living space
The family room adjoins to the chef's kitchen, both of which are done up in a white and nude color palette. Lots of lighting and large windows keep the space bright and airy.prevnext
The decor
The serene European theme continues throughout the home, which features painted murals, printed wallpaper, more stone floors, wood accents and neutral colors.prevnext
The master
The master suite has a private balcony and a fireplace, as well as a luxurious bathroom with a sunken marble tub and a large walk-in closet done in a dark wood.prevnext
The ammenities
Extra features include a home cinema, an office space and a separate maid's quarter.prevnext