Tour Britney Spears' $6.8M Beverly Hills Villa-Style Mansion

Britney Spears' Instagram followers are very familiar with her Los Angeles home, including her gym, which she recently burned down. Prior to that Tudor mansion, Spears lived in a 7,400-square-foot villa in Beverly Hills, which blends Spanish and Italian design and was occupied by Spears for a few years after her divorce from Kevin Federline.

Purchased in January 2007 for $6.75 million, Spears lived in the home from 2007-2012, when the house was listed for $9 million before moving to a lower asking price, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares. It's now for sale for $6.8 million and features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and plenty of privacy, as the house is located in The Summit, a high-profile gated community in Beverly Hills. Scroll through to look inside the villa.