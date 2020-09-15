Britney Spears Says She Doesn't Want to Perform 'At This Time'

Britney Spears has no desire to perform "at this time," she revealed in court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight Tuesday as she files an objection against her father, Jamie Spears, attempting to appoint Andrew Wallet as a co-conservator of her estate. Jamie is currently the sole conservator to his 38-year-old daughter's assets, but Wallet previously served as co-conservator from 2008 to March 2019.

Spears' opposition to Wallet's appointment stems in part due to financial concerns, as she has no desire to perform and does not believe she will be able to afford Wallet's services. "To this date, Britney has not resumed performing and has stated that she does not desire to do so at this time," the documents read, calling Wallet "uniquely unsuitable" for the role in Spears' estate her father has requested. The documents also allege that Jamie's request for Wallet was made just an hour before the last conservatorship hearing, after he denied "for months that any structural change" to the agreement was needed, and came because "Britney’s decision not to perform will require him to undertake drastic changes to her budget."

"Apparently this frugality does not extend to the fees James pays from the conservatorship to the financial professionals with whom he surrounds himself," the documents continue. "Apart from the fact that Mr. Wallet has been extremely expensive in the past, based on what occurred over the 11 years he served as her co-conservator, there is no reason to believe that Mr. Wallet will be able to work with Britney to explain and implement any difficult budgetary choices that must be made."

As the "Toxic" singer "continues to move in the direction of greater autonomy," she would prefer "to work with a corporate fiduciary who can offer both a physical office and a team of independent financial professionals rather than a single individual, hand-picked by her father, who is a complete stranger to her," her court documents continue.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Jamie has claimed Britney's objections to Wallet are full of factual errors. Britney's mother, Lynn Spears, has filed her support for her daughter's request in a competing petition to appoint Bessemer Trust Company of California as conservator of the estate. The court will hear the co-conservator requests Wednesday, and a hearing for Britney's voluntary conservatorship request is scheduled for Nov. 10.