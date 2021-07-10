Britney Spears' Father Has Allegedly Spent a Massive Sum of Her Money to Fight Court Battle

✖

As Britney Spears battles to end her conservatorship continues, her father Jamie Spears is allegedly spending massive amounts of her money in court. In new legal documents acquired by The Blast, Spears' current conservator Jodi Montgomery accused Jamie of spending $2 million of the pop star's money attempting to maintain control of her estate. Montgomery slams Jamie for his attempts to shift blame and claim that he hasn't had control of Spears' life for the last two years. "It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to 'reflect her wishes,' since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years," Montgomery said.

Montgomery's team also pointed out the absurdity of his claims that he wasn't aware of what's been going on in Spears life because "everything costs money" and that "no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears." Jamie has always had the final say with how her estate spends money, so it's impossible for him not to know what has been going on. Montgomery called out Jamie, saying that they "should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears’ best interests are being met, that she is on a path to recovery and termination of her conservatorship, and that she is living her best life possible. Instead, Mr. Spears has decided it is time to start the finger-pointing and media attacks."

As recently as last week, Jamie denied Montgomery's request for private security. According to ET, court documents revealed that Jamies responded to Montgomery's request by saying that "such an expense is not reasonable, necessary, or proper." Montgomery filed her legal request in the wake of much public scrutiny and criticism over Spears' conservatorship stemming from a recent documentary and an explosive testimony the pop music icon delivered last month.

Montgomery — a court-ordered conservator who is technically working alongside Jamie — claims that she has received violent threats over the past few weeks. She's asked that Britney's estate pay for her to have 24/7 security, and she states that Jamie was open to this request. However, it seems as if Jamie is not OK with the request, as legal documents reveal that he "objects to Ms. Montgomery’s request for 24/7 live security services for herself at a cost of over $50,000 per month to the Conservatorship Estate for an indefinite period of time."

Jamie does acknowledge that there has been "dangerous rhetoric" around Britney's case, which he "is very concerned" about." He also feels there has been an "increasing number of threatening communications and social media posts" toward certain individuals involved. Even still, Jamie feels that Montgomery "has not provided sufficient detail, specific facts, or special circumstances to justify such an expense."