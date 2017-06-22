Britney Spears Shares Saucy Snap As She Remembers Japan

Even though Britney Spears was just in Japan, she’s already missing the Land of the Rising Sun. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a throwback to her time touring there earlier this month.

The photo shows the “Toxic” singer staring into the camera in a white top. The top’s straps are pushed down off her shoulders, giving Spears a sensual look.

She captioned the photo, “Throwback to Japan!!!!! Absolutely loving everything about this tour! So incredible!! Can’t wait for Bangkok ✨”

The shot, which currently has 278,000 likes was presumably taken while she was performing in Osaka, as it’s very similar to some photos uploaded while she was visiting the city.

She posted another photo herself in the white top, and several days later uploaded one in a red crop top that showed off her toned abs.

“Excited for a great show here tonight in Osaka,” she captioned the photo, adding a couple butterfly emojis and a flower emoji.

Spears is currently having a blasting on her Asian tour, at least judging by her Instagram posts.

She also posted a shot of herself enjoying some off time and enjoying some authentic Asian cuisine.

She’s currently in Bangkok, Thailand for several performances, then she heads to Hong Kong and Signapore before playing in Tel Aviv, Israel.

After all that, she’ll return stateside to continue her residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.