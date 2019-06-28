Britney Spears Posts Photo Wearing Iconic ‘Baby One More Time’ Outfit

Britney Spears is throwing it back!

The pop star had fans thinking it was 1999 thanks to her latest Instagram post, which Spears posted on Thursday after a day of shopping.

For her outing, Spears had worn an outfit reminiscent of her iconic school uniform in her “…Baby One More Time” music video, snapping a mirror selfie of herself in a plaid skirt and white shirt tied at the waist. She finished the look with black Birkenstock-like sandals and a high ponytail.

In her music video for “…Baby One More Time,” Spears wore a black skirt, chunky black booties, gray knee-high socks, a white button-down shirt and a gray cardigan, with her hair in two braids.

“I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!!” she wrote alongside Thursday’s post. “Oh well ….. but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!!”

Spears’ followers immediately drew a connection to the music video, with one commenting, “Baby one more time vibes.”

“DONT SAY IT DONT SAY IT DONT SAY IT DONT SAY IT ‘…My loneliness is killing me, AND I!!’” exclaimed a second.

Aside from praising the singer’s photo, fans also pointed out the obvious photoshopping Spears had done to her figure in the shot, as evidenced by the curved cabinet directly behind her, with the furniture’s distortion stemming from her waist.

“So skinny she bent the drawers,” one comment read. Someone else joked, “She is so skinny that she actually affects the furniture around her to make it looks skinny as well.”

“Oh my. Britney weren’t you just blaming paparazzi for photoshopping your image yet….,” wrote another fan, referring to Spears’ recent post in which she accused paparazzi of altering photos of her taken at the beach to make her appear larger.

“Yesterday I went swimming, I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today,” she said in an Instagram Story posted earlier this month. “This is how I am right now, and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

In another video posted to her feed, Spears wore a crop top and low rise jeans and asked her followers, “Good morning, this is the day after me on my boat ride. Do I look any different today than yesterday?”

“People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do they question the paparazzi for selling your pic that they have messed with !!!!” she added in her caption. “This was all done within the same 17 hours !!!!”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Britney Spears