Britney Spears Performs for First Time in Las Vegas Since Shooting

Britney Spears performed her first show in Las Vegas since the October 1 mass shooting that left 58 people killed and nearly 500 others injured. Spears is in the final three months of her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Spears performed the typical, hits-filled set list for the audience at the resort’s AXIS theater, notes The Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the shooting, Spears offered her condolences to the people of Las Vegas. “Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers,” she wrote on Instagram. On October 5, she confirmed plans to continue her residency on Twitter. “We’ll get through this together See you Wednesday #VegasStrong,” she posted.

Spears kicked off the Britney Spears: Piece of Me residency in December 2013 and is ending her run four years later on December 31, 2017. The set list includes Spears’ hits “…Baby One More Time,” “Piece of Me,” “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Work Bitch” and “Toxic.”

Although her contract expires at the end of the year, her Las Vegas manager, Larry Rudolph, told The Las Vegas Review-Journal in April that it’s possible she could find another venue to keep her in Vegas.

“We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided,” Rudolph said. “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”

However, Rudloph said it is possible that a return to Vegas might not happen until after a new album comes out. She hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Glory.

The Las Vegas shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Celine Dion resumed her residency just two days after the shooting and dedicated her first performance to the victims.

“We dedicate tonight’s show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need,” Dion said during her show on October 3.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter