Paris Hilton Claims She Turned Down Presidential Moment to Attend Britney Spears' Wedding

Paris Hilton opted against a major deal in order to attend Britney Spears' wedding. She recently revealed that she turned down a DJ gig at a dinner for world leaders hosted by President Joe Biden because it coincided with her friend's nuptials. The This is Paris podcast host attended Spears' at-home wedding. "I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents around the world for the dinner," she explained on the podcast, noting, "but this was more important to me."

Hilton wasn't the only famous face in attendance. The wedding was also attended by Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Selena Gomez. But she didn't reveal much about the ceremony, instead focusing on how happy she is for Spears. "I'm not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride's night and that's her story to tell," she said. "But all I can say is that I'm so incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale."

Spears shared a behind-the-scenes video of her wedding, calling it a fairytale. She set the montage on her social media to Elvis Presley's famous song "Can't Help Falling in Love. The video showed off sketches of outfits, followed by a peek at Spears' jewelry and her dress. "Fairytales are real," she captioned the post. Her new husband Sam Asghari commented: "Out of a movie," followed by a red heart emoji.

Hilton also commented on the video saying, "Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. Love you sis."

The wedding went off almost without a hitch. Her ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested for trespassing at his failed attempt to crash the wedding. Spears and Ashgari have since obtained an order of protection.