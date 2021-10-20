Christina Aguilera Unveils New Bold Red Hair Color

Christina Aguilera is rocking a fiery new look as she prepares to release new music. The “Beautiful” singer, 40, posed for the camera Monday while showing off her red hair alongside black opera gloves and a black leather bra while announcing her new single, Spanish-language song “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” which in English translates to “For My Girls.”

“Pa’ Mis Muchachas” will be the first single off of her upcoming LP and is coming “Viernes,” or Friday, Aguilera added with a kiss emoji to the caption. Collaborating on the new track are artists Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, whom the “Genie in a Bottle” singer also tagged in her post. This upcoming LP will be the second Spanish album the Grammy winner has released, having previously released Mi Reflejo in 2000 as just her second studio album.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aguilera also shared what appears to be a teaser from her upcoming music video for “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” on Instagram recently, which features two women walking away from the camera, which follows behind them. The artist opened up about her next musical move to PEOPLE last month, teasing both the release of “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” and its corresponding music video.

“I’m on the cusp of releasing new Spanish music this fall, I just filmed the two music videos for that,” she said at the time of her upcoming project. “We had so much material, we’re going to release it in six song segments episodically throughout the next year, because it really tells a story and it takes you on this journey and adventure, experiencing different pieces of my past. This is an illustration of my roots.”

This will be a “full-circle moment” for Aguilera releasing the album as a “grown woman.” She continued, “It’s just so fulfilling to me now to dive into that, knowing what I know now after the career that I’ve had and being able to dive deeper into something that I’m so passionate about. Because sometimes, some of my most commercial successes were not my happiest moments.”

She continued that those successes “weren’t 100% true” to her or her passions, but that from Stripped on, she always made music she can “fully believe in, even if it doesn’t play into a specific pop box script.” Aguilera added, “And this new album is that, personified.”