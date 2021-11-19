Christina Aguilera brought the heat at the 2021 Latin Grammys! The “Ain’t No Other Man” singer, 40, looked absolutely stunning at the annual awards ceremony, held in Las Vegas Thursday, rocking a fitted black dress with sultry latex sleeve gloves. Aguilera’s newly-colored red hair popped in comparison to the monochromatic look, and she paired the look with subtle smoky eye makeup.

Aguilera took to the stage at the night’s awards ceremony as she performed her new Spanish-language single, “Pa Mis Muchachas,” with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole. The Grammy winner is preparing to release her second Spanish album, teasing earlier this week a track titled “Somos Nada.” The artist last performed at the Latin Grammys in 2000, performing “Contigo en la Distancia” and a Spanish version of “Genie in a Bottle.” The following year, her album, Mi Reflejo, won the Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.

Wednesday night, Aguilera also performed at the Latin Recording Academy’s 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades. After the gala, Aguilera took to Instagram to share her feelings about performing that night and her excitement for her Grammys performance. “Had the best time performing for the most deserving Person of the Year, Ruben Blades! Can’t wait to continue the celebration tonight at the [Latin Grammys]!!” she captioned photos of her performance Wednesday, which saw her rocking her signature blonde hair.

The “Genie in a Bottle” artist opened up to PEOPLE in September about her upcoming album, which she called a “full-circle moment” to release. “We had so much material, we’re going to release it in six song segments episodically throughout the next year, because it really tells a story and it takes you on this journey and adventure, experiencing different pieces of my past. This is an illustration of my roots,” she said.

She continued, “It’s just so fulfilling to me now to dive into that, knowing what I know now after the career that I’ve had and being able to dive deeper into something that I’m so passionate about. Because sometimes, some of my most commercial successes were not my happiest moments.”