Kevin Federline Says $40K in Child Support Isn't Enough From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline is reportedly considering going to court and asking for more child support money from his ex, Britney Spears. According to TMZ, Federline says that the $40,000 he currently receives for their two children — Jayden James and Sean Preston — is not enough. His reasoning seems to be that the amount was based on the notion that they would share the kids and he would only have them half of the time.

However, the professional dancer says that he has had both boys 100 percent of the time for years, which he allegedly feels should entitle him to double the child support money. TMZ notes that Sean Preston will be turning 18 soon, so Federline will no longer receive child support for him, but child support for Jayden will remain active until he graduates high school in a few years. The outlet stated that they reached out to Federline's attorney for clarity on the report but, at the time of this writing, they had not heard back. TMZ also reports that Spears has not seen her sons in about two years.

The new report comes weeks after it was revealed that Spears' estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star. They pair first met in 2016, on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," featuring Tinashe. They began dating shortly thereafter, eventually getting engaged in September 2021. Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. After the wedding, they moved to a new mansion in Calabasas, which Spears purchased for just under $12 million.

In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce, and — interestingly — it's reported that the singer's prenup may be bad news for him. TMZ reported that the couple's prenuptial agreement does not include any financial payouts or spousal support. He is allowed to keep any gifts, and his cars, but that's essentially all he is allowed to leave with. The outlet notes that Spears could be compelled to offer Asghari a parting gift, which stems from his request for spousal support in his divorce filing.

TMZ explains that, since spousal support is already off the table, and likely to be denied by the court, this positions Asgahari to potentially contest the prenup. Another part of the prenup states that Asghari is not allowed to discuss any private aspects of his relationship with Spears. However, if the prenup is successfully contested, then he could be free from the NDA, which might be something that Spears wants to avoid. TMZ implies that if the pop star offers Asghari a settlement amount, it could keep this hypothetical scenario from ever playing out.