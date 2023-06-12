Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Both Deny Reported Drug Use Allegations

Britney Spears is disputing a controversial story about her personal life that recently made the rounds. In response to the Daily Mail's June 10 report that Spear's family believed she was on crystal meth, the pop star took to Instagram to address the claims. "The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad," her post on June 11 read. "This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that." Despite not going into specifics, the singer referenced a quote from the outlet's article in which Sean Preston, 17, her son with ex-husband Kevin Federline, said: "I hope she'll listen to us...before it's too late." "It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough," Spears, also mother to Jayden James, 16, added. "So you guys go behind my back and talk about me...it breaks my heart and the news is so low."

Not only did she criticize her family's alleged statements, but the media as well. "I've always felt like the news bullies me," Spears, 41, wrote. "It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent...Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low???" She continued, "Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things." A few hours prior to Spears' Instagram message, Federline, 45, also suggested that the report did not reflect reality. "It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun," he told TMZ (The Sun also published a similar report from the same journalist). "We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here." He spoke of Britney and the rest of the Spears family with "love and compassion," according to Federline.

The story quotes Federline as saying, "I fear she's on meth—I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys. Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don't want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose." Mathew Rosengart, Spear's lawyer, acknowledged her ex-husband's statement in addition to Spears and Federline shutting down the report. "Kevin Federline himself has now acknowledged the falsity of the story, asserting that it contains 'fabrications' and 'lies' about Britney," Mathew told E! News. "In addition to exploiting and making false claims about Britney, particularly regarding 'crystal meth' the 'story' also exploits her minor children, which is beyond the pale." According to Spears' attorney, the Daily Mail journalist repeatedly contacted her "under false pretenses, using her children as bait, which is outrageous."