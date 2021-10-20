Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ Charity Donation Rejected After Backlash

Jamie Lynn Spears received the surprise of a lifetime recently. The Sweet Magnolias star is busy gearing up for the release of her memoir Things I Should Have Said and wanted to have a charity component for the release. She chose to donate a portion of the revenue earned from the book to the nonprofit organization This Is My Brave. But the organization announced via an Instagram post that they have decided to reject the donation offer.

“We Heard You. We’re Taking Action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book,” the statement reads. The organization’s announcement came amid intense backlash after followers flocked with complaints and requested that they cut ties with Jamie Lynn due to many reports that she did not help her older sister end her long-standing conservatorship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the organization,s website, their mission is “to empower individuals to put their names and faces on their true stories of recovery from mental illness and addiction.” Entertainment Weekly reached out to Jamie Lynn’s team for comment but has yet to hear back.

Jamie Lynn has responded to accusations that she has not supported Brittney. In one of her recent Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn says she has been as involved as she could have been. “I’ve made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys,” she wrote. “Maybe I didn’t support [her the way] the public would like me to with the hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.”

Things I Should Have Said will be released on Jan. 22, 2022. Jamie Lynn says the book “gave me closure on this ’30 year long’ chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life.”