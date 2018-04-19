Watch Britney Spears Dance in Her Daisy Dukes in New Video

Britney Spears is known just as much for her dancing as she is for her singing, and the star recognized that fact in a new Instagram post that saw Spears don a pair of denim shorts for a quick dance break.

In the quick clip, which is silent, the pop star does a quick hip swivel and some legwork, using a railing in her home as support.

Donning a yellow floral crop top, denim shorts, brown heels and a hat, Spears was definitely giving off some Western vibes as she played to the camera.

“I think it’s impossible for me to go a day without dancing,” she wrote, along with a pair of emojis.

Spears doesn’t just dance solo, as evidenced by a recent video of herself and boyfriend Sam Asghari showing off their best moves in classically adorable fashion.

The clip sees a shirtless Asghari and Spears, clad in a crop top and shorts, take a spin in their home gym as Asghari twirls and lifts his girlfriend.

“Some days you just got to dance!” Spears captioned the moment.

In addition to her dance skills, Spears also loves to show off her vocal prowess on the platform, most recently sharing an Instagram video of herself singing a quick snippet of Aretha Franklin’s “Think.”

With her voice pitched thanks to a Snapchat filter that also gave her glowing bunny ears, the mom of two delivered a passionate performance while wearing a very plush looking robe.

“Channeling my inner Aretha Franklin – the woman has got so much soul!!!!” Spears wrote.

Franklin isn’t the only iconic singer Spears has channeled, with the performer posting a clip of herself covering Frank Sinatra’s “New York, “New York” back in February, featuring a similar voice-altering filter as the one in her Franklin video.

“Who doesn’t love Sinatra??” she tweeted.

Spears will travel to the Big Apple this summer when she embarks on her Piece of Me 2018 summer tour. The trek will see the songstress travel along the East Coast and to Europe to share her Las Vegas residency show, “Piece of Me,” with the world.

