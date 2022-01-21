Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Text Message She Allegedly Sent Sister Britney on Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears is pulling out receipts to prove she tried to help sister Britney Spears get out of her conservatorship. In the second part of the Zoey 101 alum’s interview with Call Her Daddy, Jamie Lynn read texts she claimed to have sent her sister in November 2020, a year before the “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship would come to an end.

Attempting to prove she was trying to help Britney get out of her conservatorship, Jamie Lynn alleged she sent a text claiming that their father, Jamie Spears, would resign as conservator to Britney on Nov. 11, 2020, a day before she sent the same text to Britney’s now-fiancé, Sam Asghari. Jamie would be suspended as his daughter’s conservator in September 2021 before Britney’s conservatorship was ultimately terminated weeks later.

“I actually spoke to Dad, and he is more then [sic] willing to agree [to] drop all this extra legal crap, extra lawyers, and extra court dates that they keep creating, only for you to keep getting denied, and letting you down each time,” Jamie Lynn read. “If you’re willing to speak with him, and start the actual legal process of getting what you want, then dad is on board with that as well.”

Jamie Lynn concluded, “I have nothing to gain or lose in this situation, no matter what happens with the conservatorship, but I am sick of seeing this whole thing just keep going in circles, so I figured I should see what I could do to help… I have no reason to send this to you, other then [sic] I love you, and I’m trying to be helpful. I’m here if you need anything. Love you.”

Britney has been speaking out against her sister as Jamie does press for her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said. The Grammy winner called Jamie Lynn “a selfish little brat” in an Instagram post, saying that she deserved more than just to be beaten with a purse by their mother, as the Sweet Magnolias alum alleged in a recent interview. “She should have WHIPPED YOUR A-,” Britney wrote. “Poor Mamma took it too just like I did in the end … she worshipped you too much.”

Britney’s lawyer also sent a cease and desist to Jamie Lynn prior to the book’s release, but the former Nickelodeon star’s attorney fired back a letter claiming the initial complaint “fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever” and that Jamie Lynn had painted Britney as a “kind, supportive and a protective sister” in the book.