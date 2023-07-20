Jamie Lynn Spears Tears up Discussing Her Relationship With Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears couldn't help but get emotional as she opened up about her turbulent relationship with sister Britney Spears. The Zoey 101 star, 32, and her "Toxic" singer sister, 41, have clashed amid issues surrounding Britney's conservatorship, which ended in 2021 after 13 years, and Jamie Lynn's tell-all memoir, Things I Should Have Said. In a new interview with Variety, the Sweet Magnolias star seemingly confirmed things are still complicated.

"I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don't feel like there's anything else that I need to say," she said. "I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I'm doing."

Jamie Lynn, who is mom to daughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5, then added as she teared up, "It makes me sad. I don't want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children – especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it – I will not allow her to feel this way in her life." She continued, "My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don't give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true. It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now."

Jamie Lynn also spoke about whether or not she could see herself on stage with Britney someday, "I don't know. I think right now I'm really just focused on me and what I'm doing. I've worked very hard to be able to be a part of shows like Sweet Magnolias." She added of her role in the Zoey 101 follow-up, Zoey 102, "And then fighting hard to bring back a character from my childhood. That is all I can think about right now because my dreams are coming true." Sweet Magnolias Season 3 premieres on Netflix on July 20 and Zoey 102 premieres on Paramount+ July 27.