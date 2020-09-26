Britney Spears Gives Halsey a Seal of Approval for Her Magnum Ice Cream Partnership

✖

Britney Spears praised fellow pop singer Halsey on Instagram Thursday, but not because of her music. The "Slumber Party" singer praised the ice cream bar Halsey designed for Magnum during the summer. Spears said it was the "best thing" she has seen in a while. Halsey's Magnum Ice Cream bar includes dark chocolate drizzles, black sesame seeds, candy flowers, pink jellies, and Magnum Ruby ice cream.

"This is the best thing I’ve seen in a while .... looks so good," Spears wrote on Instagram, tagging Halsey and adding several emojis. Halsey unveiled the ice cream recipe back on July 21. "I combined my art and kitchen skills and designed this special bar for @Magnum Ice Cream using dark chocolate drizzles, black sesame seeds, candy flowers, pink jellies & Magnum Ruby," Halsey wrote at the time. Sensing a chance to capitalize on their collaboration with Halsey again, Magnum shared the ingredients again on its own Instagram page. "Here it is Baby, One More Time," the company's social media team wrote.

Even before she got Spears' seal of approval for her ice cream recipe, Halsey had a big week. She was included on TIME Magazine's 2020 list of 100 most influential people. K-Pop group BTS wrote the essay, praising their "Boy With Luv" collaborator as "not only a strikingly talented artist, but also a dedicated partner who sincerely devotes everything to the art we create together."

Halsey celebrated the honor on Instagram. She thanked BTS for "for writing a beautiful piece about our work and friendship to introduce me." She later wrote, "It is overwhelming to be recognized in this way, but I can only hope that with the support of my friends and fans we can do so much more with our platform in a time where we need it the most."

As for Spears, she is in the middle of a court battle over her conservatorship. She has objected to her father Jamie Spears' attempt to name Andrew Wallet as a co-conservator for her estate. According to new court documents, she believes she will not be able to afford Wallet's services and she "does not desire" to return to performing any time soon. Spears would prefer "to work with a corporate fiduciary who can offer both a physical office and a team of independent financial professionals rather than a single individual, hand-picked by her father, who is a complete stranger to her," the court documents read.