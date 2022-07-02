Britney Spears Father Breaks Silence on Bugging Her Room Under Conservatorship

Jamie Spears, the father of pop sensation Britney Spears, is denying claims he bugged his daughter's bedroom during her 13-year conservatorship in which he was her appointed legal guardian. The allegations first came to light in 2021's The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears. In the doc, a former member of Britney's security team alleged that Jamie monitored her phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom without her knowledge to keep track of all of her activity. Her attorney vowed to investigate the allegations on her behalf. E! News obtained court documents filed on June 29 where Jamie called those allegations "salacious and false."

"In fact, there are no documents regarding the alleged bugging or surveillance of Britney's bedroom, and this is because it never happened," the filing notes, which also argued that Jamie's legal team handed over documents to Britney's attorney "showing that the assertions of Britney's counsel regarding the so-called 'spying operation' have no merit." His lawyers also state in a separate filing that "there was never any spying of Britney's bedroom."

Britney's conservatorship was terminated last fall. Since then, she's exchanged nuptials with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asgahri. Her attorney has been trying to depose Jamie over his alleged misconduct during her lengthy conservator for more than a decade but was previously unsuccessful. In a motion filed by Rosengart in May, he claimed that Jamie "has engaged in stonewalling and obstruction—for over six months—dodging his deposition and repeatedly failing to respond to simple requests for basic information."

He added that Jamie and his legal team have been "seeking to take his daughter's deposition." Britney is currently estranged from both her parents and siblings, accusing her mother and sister specifically of being involved in the conservatorship. Britney alleges it was her mother's original idea, while she claims her sister Jamie Lynn benefited from her success and failed to help.