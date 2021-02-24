Britney Spears Explains Why Her Body Looks 'Different' in New Dance Video

✖

Britney Spears is explaining to her fans why her body looks different from a previous post she shared, which was a throwback. In the dance video she posted to Instagram, Spears is showing off her dance moves but also explains in her caption that she's learning to portion control when it comes to food. However, like many, she's a sucker for foods like Doritos and ice cream, but says she is feeling better these days.

"The last video that I posted of me dancing was from months ago ....," she started. "Hence why my body looks a little different in this new video !!!!! No ... I didn't follow through with the ice cream diet ... I chose to portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos !!!!! On a positive note ... my body does feel way better now !!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

She continued with, "If you're wondering why I have socks at the tip of my toes ... well I'm waiting for real lyrical shoes !!!! The marble floor has done a number on my feet with blisters so white tape covered with a black sock will have to do for now!!!" She ended by telling her fans that her lyrical shoes were on their way and that she hasn't worn a pair since she was a kid and is excited to put on her first pair.

"I was 9 so I'm sure they're even better these days !!! God bless and sending love to all of you!" she ended with. While Spears' fans have been fighting for her freedom following her conservatorship that started in 2007, there's been an even bigger push for it in recent weeks following the documentary Framing Britney Spears. Viewers got a chance to view her life from the perspective of those closest to her, pushing the "Free Britney" movement even harder.

While Spears was cryptic with her response to the documentary following its release Super Bowl weekend, she did have a few words to say, and so did her boyfriend Sam Asghari. While she was less detailed with her response, he told his fans that he has "zero respect" for Spears' father Jamie Spears and that her dad does quite a bit to get in the way of their relationship, making it almost impossible to live with. In the documentary, a few others close to her didn't seem to be fans of her father either, and now fans want her father out of control of her life.