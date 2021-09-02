Britney Spears' Ex Arrested for the Second Time This Year

✖

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested in Nashville over the weekend after he allegedly breached security at the airport, marking his second arrest this year. Jason Alexander, who was notably married to the pop singer for just 55 hours in 2004, was booked into the Metro jail Sunday, Aug. 29 on a charge of attempted airport security violation following an incident at the Nashville International Airport earlier that day.

According to online court records and an arrest warrant viewed by local outlet WKRN News 2, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. local time when Alexander, 39, walked through the C/D exit and down the secure side of the C concourse. Officers at Nashville International Airport were alerted to the security breach and located the suspect, whom an airport employee described as a male passenger wearing a green hat, black shirt, and black shorts, at the food court on the C concourse. Alexander reportedly told the officers he went through the TSA checkpoint, but while looking for his flight, he accidentally walked out of the secure side of the checkpoint to the non-secure side. He said he then went back through the C/D exit.

Alexander was arrested on site and transported to the Metro jail. He was charged with attempted airport security violation. Alexander was released from jail on Monday, Aug. 31 after posting a $2,500 bond.

The arrest came seven months after Alexander was arrested and booked on three misdemeanor charges - driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance- in Nashville, Tennessee. Page Six reported at the time that Alexander, also violated Tennessee's implied consent law (he declined to participate in a blood alcohol content test), was held on a $2,500 bond and released from jail later on Jan. 26, the same day as his arrest.

Alexander and Spears, who were childhood friends, notoriously married in a Las Vegas chapel in 2004. Their marriage, Spears' first, lasted just two days and was annulled just 55 hours after they said "I do." Although the petition annulling their marriage claimed Spears "lacked understanding of her actions," Alexander recently claimed he was "tricked" into annulling their union and they "didn't want to annul it." He said "the men in black swooped in, along with her mum and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage.... It was always about controlling Britney and controlling her money."