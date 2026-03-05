Britney Spears 911 Dispatch Audio Reveals Hour-Long Highway Chase Ahead of Her Arrest

Britney Spears’ recent DUI arrest is a lot more serious than originally reported. Daily Mail reports the 9-1-1 dispatch reveals the pop star led police on a highway chase for nearly an hour before she surrendered.

The “Baby One More Time” singer was said to be driving erratically on the highway in a harrowing hour-long chase before being pulled over and arrested for DUI. The Crossroads star was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday in Ventura County, after weaving in and out of lanes.

Spears has since been released. She is set to appear in court on Monday, May 4. In the audio, the dispatcher can be heard saying, “A black sedan, erratic braking, swerving and driving with no tail light. Can we send all units down towards this area please.” One officer requests updates on the vehicle’s location. At the time of the arrest, Spears was driving a 2026 black BMW convertible.

Once Spears was finally stopped, officers discussed next steps. One officer requested a DRE, a Drug Recognition Expert, who is trained by the California Highway Patrol, to do an assessment on Spears to see if she was under the influence. In the recording, another officer could be heard trying to get the DRE to the scene quickly.

A source told TMZ that, in addition to suspected DUI, an unknown substance was reportedly found in Spears’ car.

Following the arrest, a representative for the singer released a statement to the Daily Mail, reading: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in the long-overdue changes that need to occur in her life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her, and her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue plan to set her up for success and wellbeing.”

According to insiders, Spears has been going downhill since being released from under her court-ordered conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, was her former guardian and manager.