Britney Spears Posts Charred Photo of Her Gym She Burned Down in 2020

Britney Spears is opening up about her 2020 home gym fire. The "Baby One More Time" singer first made the news public in an April 2020 Instagram post, noting, "Yes .... I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames, BOOM !!!!!! By the Grace of God, the alarm went off after that, and yippy hoorah, nobody got hurt." While the damage was tough, she was grateful to be alive. "Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! But it could be much worse, so I'm grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways!!!!" But she's letting her millions of followers see how bad the fire actually was in a new post.

The 42-year-old Pop princess captioned a recent post: "Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020." In an image, The followers can see the fire's aftermath. The floor is covered in gray dust and ash, with gym mirrors foggy. The equipment was ruined and burned to a crisp.

In a video posted when she initially revealed the news, Spears said, "I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down. Unfortunately. I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down. So, I'm in here and we only have two pieces of equipment left."

Spears has endured a tough year. After her 13-year conservatorship came to an end, her husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce after just 14 months this year. Rumors of Spears' erratic behavior have run rampant, with wellness checks occurring and insiders reportedly pleading for her to seek mental health attention. Spears insists she's fine. Her new memoir details a turbulent life in and out of the spotlight, painting a picture of a naive young starlet swept up by fame.