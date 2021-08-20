Britney Spears Desperately Hunts for Missing Dogs After They're Taken Away After Vet Checkup

✖

Britney Spears has suffered another devastating setback, this time with her beloved dogs. According to Page Six, Spears' two dogs were taken to the vet by her pet sitter at the beginning of August and have so far not been returned to her. "Britney is demanding answers," a source revealed. "She’s been through this before. Her conservators used to threaten to take her children away from her, and now her dogs are nowhere to be found. It’s an all too familiar — and heartbreaking — feeling for her."

TMZ reported Friday that one of the dogs was sick, and because of this development, the sitter believed that Spears was a neglectful pet owner. However, a different source told Page Six that Spears "adores her dogs and would never mistreat them." This is not the first time that the dogs have been taken away from Spears as she fights to end her restrictive conservatorship.

Spears was so distraught at the latest disappearance of her dogs that she called the police on August 10, but when the Ventura County police arrived at her home, they were told by her security team that she no longer wished to file a police report. On August 16, Spears' housekeeper showed a picture of one of the dogs looking ill to Spears, which the "Toxic" singer suspected she had sent to her father, Jamie Spears, as proof of neglect. This incident prompted Spears to swipe the phone from her housekeeper's hand, and the employee ended up filing a police report. Spears is now under investigation for misdemeanor battery.

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, sent a statement regarding the issue to NBC News calling the incident "nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said' about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," he wrote. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."

Spears hasn't publicly responded to the incident. TMZ reports deputies made an attempt to get her version of events, but the singer refused to talk to authorities. Rather than address the issue, Britney's been showing more of herself on social media. The singer posted a few topless photos on Instagram and shared an inspirational quote from Sophia Loren. "There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age," she captioned the image.