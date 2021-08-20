Britney Spears Reportedly Slams Housekeeper's Battery Claim

✖

Britney Spears is under investigation after her former housekeeper accused her of battery, saying that the pop star slapped a phone out of her hands and hit her. Spears responded to the housekeeper's allegations reportedly denying putting her hands on the employee. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, sent a statement regarding the issue to NBC News calling the incident "nothing more than an overblown alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said' about a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," he wrote. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."

According to a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sherriff's Office, the incident took place on Aug. 16. Police were called to the "Toxic" singer's home after she allegedly confronted the housekeeper upon her return from the veterinarian. The employee says they were arguing about the dog's well-being when Spears slapped the phone out of her hands and hit her hands, but she was unharmed in the altercation. Sherriff's deputies arrived at the house, but the housekeeper had already left to file a report at the Thousand Oaks, California police department.

Spears hasn't publicly responded to the incident. TMZ reports deputies made an attempt to get her version of events, but the singer refused to talk to authorities. Rather than address the issue, Britney's been showing more of herself on social media. The singer posted a few topless photos on Instagram today and shared an inspirational quote from Sophia Loren. "There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age," she captioned the image.

She also spent part of the day taking selfies and dancing to Prince's "Sexy MF." "The first pic is the original … no filter !!!! Just A Touch Of Rose is a year old but it seems to me that some things are timeless … just like a rose !!!!" she said in the selfie series.